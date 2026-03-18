GATE 2026 Result: IIT Guwahati to Announce Results Soon at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

The results for Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2026 are scheduled to be released on March 19, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to access their results through the official website as well as the GOAPS portal. To view their scores, applicants must log in using their Enrollment ID and password.

The Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati is responsible for announcing the results this year. Once declared, candidates can check their performance online without any delay. Aspirants are advised to stay updated and keep their login details ready to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

GATE 2026 Exam Overview

The GATE 2026 exams were conducted on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, across multiple exam centres in India. Each day featured two sessions — a morning shift from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM and an afternoon shift from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

Result Date and Expected Time

As per the official schedule released by IIT Guwahati, the results will be declared on March 19, 2026. While the exact time has not been officially confirmed, results are likely to be announced in the morning hours.

Where to Check GATE 2026 Results

Candidates can access their results through the following platforms:

Official website: gate2026.iitg.ac.in

GOAPS portal (GOAPS)

Steps to Download GATE 2026 Result

Follow these simple steps to check your result:

Visit the official GATE website

Click on the result link for GATE 2026

Enter your Enrollment ID and password

View your result displayed on the screen

Download and save the scorecard for future use

Final Answer Key Released

Officials have already published the final answer key for GATE 2026. This key was prepared after reviewing objections and feedback submitted by candidates on the provisional answer key released earlier in February. The final results are based on this revised answer key.

Candidates who took the exam can also download the final answer key PDFs from the GOAPS portal for reference.