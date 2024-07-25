Free self-training program by Canara Bank; check details!

Youths in Kurnool district face stiff competition for employment opportunities across the country. Pushpa Kumar, the director of Canara Bank's Rural Self-Employment Training Institute, has launched a training initiative aimed at equipping youth for self-employment.

Speaking to reporters at his office on Wednesday, Kumar emphasized the institute's commitment to empowering students and youth through comprehensive employment programs. The institute initiated these training programs in 2003 with a target of training 846 candidates. To date, they have successfully trained 235 individuals.

Following the training program, the institute assists participants in securing loans from banks to facilitate their ventures in self-employment. The program spans one month and includes accommodation facilities. Interested candidates are encouraged to contact the institute for further details.

Official website: https://www.rudsetitraining.org/