Delhi Schools Go Hybrid Till Class 5; Offices Move to WFH Amid Rising Pollution

With pollution levels in the national capital reaching alarming levels, the Delhi government has directed all schools to switch to a hybrid mode of learning for students up to Class 5 starting Wednesday, November 12, 2025. The move comes as the city’s air quality continues to deteriorate, triggering Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

According to the latest directive issued by the Delhi Directorate of Education, all government, government-aided, and private schools will now conduct both online and offline classes until further orders. Schools have also been instructed to halt outdoor activities, including sports and morning assemblies, to minimize students’ exposure to toxic air.

The decision follows alarming data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), which recorded Delhi’s average Air Quality Index (AQI) at 372 on Monday, placing it firmly in the ‘severe’ category. Several adjoining cities such as Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurugram also reported hazardous pollution levels.

Under GRAP Stage III, multiple emergency measures have been put into effect to combat the escalating crisis — including restrictions on construction work (barring essential projects), curbs on diesel generator use, and advisories promoting remote learning for younger children.

Officials have urged parents and guardians to remain in touch with their children’s schools for real-time updates on class formats and possible changes in schedules. “The situation is being closely monitored. Further steps, including possible closures, will depend on daily air quality readings,” a senior Education Department official said.

The thick blanket of smog engulfing Delhi has already reduced visibility in several parts of the city. Health experts warn that the prolonged exposure could lead to a spike in respiratory issues, particularly among children, senior citizens, and those with pre-existing conditions.

While the government has stopped short of announcing a complete shutdown of schools, officials have not ruled out the possibility should pollution levels continue to worsen in the coming days.