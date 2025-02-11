Delhi Govt Announces Holiday on February 12 for Guru Ravidas Jayanti

Recently, the Delhi government declared February 12, 2025, as a holiday in honour of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. This decision has been made by the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi for all government offices, autonomous bodies, and public undertakings within the Delhi government.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti is a significant occasion, and this holiday declaration is a welcome move. The notification, issued by the general administration department, supersedes the previously announced restricted holiday in November 2024.

As a result of this declaration, all government offices, schools, and public undertakings in Delhi will remain closed on February 12, 2025. However, essential services and critical departments will continue to operate as per standard holiday protocols.

This holiday will provide relief to government employees, students, and the general public with a much-needed break. Declaring Guru Ravidas Jayanti a holiday by the Delhi government shows the importance of this occasion and the government's commitment to honour such important cultural and religious events.

