Decline of Government school enrollment in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Uttarakhand

An alarming trend is being witnessed in government schools in India, with a major dip in the number of students enrolling. Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Uttarakhand are experiencing a major drift towards private schools, which has alerted the Centre. The Centre has asked the states to take speedy action on the matter.

The Shift Towards Private Schools

Statistics for the year 2023-24 show a harsh reality. Even though government schools have a higher count compared to private schools, more students choose to go to private schools. In Andhra Pradesh, for example, 73% of the schools are government schools, but they enroll just 46% of students. Private schools, representing 25% of the total schools in the state, educate over 52% of students.

Likewise, in Telangana, 70% of schools are government schools, but they own only 38% of the students. Private schools, however, possess more than 60% of the students. The same is the case in Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, and other states.

States Affected

The fall in government school admissions is not regional. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, and West Bengal have all experienced a dramatic fall in the number of students. Karnataka, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Delhi also experienced a fall, with more than 2 lakh, 1.68 lakh, 1.65 lakh, and 1.05 lakh students quitting government schools, respectively.

Private Schools on the Rise

Even in educationally progressive states such as Kerala and Maharashtra, admissions to government schools have declined. The pattern is also evident in Northeastern states such as Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura. Private schools are becoming more popular with some Union Territories such as Delhi and Puducherry showing greater enrolment in private schools.

National Trend

National figures show that private schools currently represent about 36% of student enrollment, with more than 9 crore students in private schools among a total of 25 crore students enrolled in Indian schools. This is a consistent rise from 33% in 2022-23 and 2021-22.

The trend suggests that parents are seeking better quality education in private schools, despite government schools being readily accessible and state-funded. The Centre's intervention aims to address this issue and ensure that government schools provide quality education to attract and retain students.

