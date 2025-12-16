December 17 School Holiday or not? Telangana, Delhi NCR, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Other States

As students and parents look for clarity on school schedules, the key question remains: Is there a school holiday on December 17? For most parts of the country, December 17 is a regular working day, as there are no festivals, public holidays, or special occasions announced at the national or state level.

However, there is one important exception.

Telangana: Partial School Closure Due to VRO Exams

The Telangana Education Department has confirmed that some schools will remain closed on December 16 and 17. These closures are not statewide and apply only to selected schools that have been designated as examination and polling centres for the ongoing VRO (Village Revenue Officer) recruitment examinations.

Students studying in these specific institutions will not have classes on December 17, while all other schools in the state are expected to function normally.

What About Other States?

In contrast to Telangana’s limited closures, no holiday announcements have been made for December 17 in most other states. The status across major regions is as follows:

Kerala: No official notice of a school holiday; schools are expected to operate as usual.

Tamil Nadu: December 17 remains a regular school day with no state-wide closure announced.

Andhra Pradesh: Schools are open as usual; no special orders issued.

Jammu and Kashmir: No declared school holiday for December 17.

Delhi NCR: Schools across Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad are functioning normally.

Other States: Most states have not announced any closures, and schools are likely to follow their regular timetable.

Final Word

To summarise, December 17 is not a general school holiday in India. Except for selected schools in Telangana affected by VRO examination duties, students across most states should be prepared for a normal school day. Parents and students are advised to check with their individual school authorities or district education offices for any local updates or last-minute changes.

Also read: Maharashtra Holidays 2026: Check All Public Holidays in the New Year