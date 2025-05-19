CLAT 2025 Revised Results Released; Counselling Registration Now Open

The revised results for CLAT 2025 have been officially released. Candidates can now download their updated scorecards from the official website: consortiumofnlus.ac.in. This update follows a re-evaluation ordered by the Delhi High Court due to errors found in multiple questions, with further modifications mandated by the Supreme Court.

With the corrected results now available, the CLAT 2025 counselling registration process has begun. Eligible candidates can register for counselling until May 21, 2025 (5 PM) through the same portal.

How to Download Your CLAT 2025 Scorecard:

Visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Click on the ‘CLAT 2025 Result’ or ‘Download Scorecard’ link

Log in using your registered mobile number and password

Access your dashboard and select the ‘Scorecard’ link

Download and print your scorecard for future reference

Your scorecard contains important details such as total marks, All India Rank (AIR), category rank, and qualifying status. Keep this document safe as it will be essential for the counselling process.

CLAT 2025 Counselling: Important Dates and Details

Registration deadline: May 21, 2025 (5 PM)

First seat allotment list: May 26, 2025

Fee payment window: May 26 to May 30, 2025

How to Register for CLAT Counselling:

Visit consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Click on ‘CLAT Counselling 2025 Registration’

Log in and complete the counselling form

Select at least 15 National Law Universities (NLUs) in order of preference

Pay the counselling fee — Rs 30,000 for General category and Rs 20,000 for reserved categories

Submit the form and download the confirmation receipt

Note: Only the listed preferences will be considered during seat allotment, so candidates should choose carefully.

What’s Next?

Candidates will receive counselling invitations via email, SMS, and notifications through the CLAT portal based on their ranks. The first seat allotment will be announced on May 26, and candidates allotted seats must confirm admission by paying the required fees by May 30.

Further updates regarding subsequent counselling rounds, document verification, and postgraduate (PG) results will be published on the official CLAT website.