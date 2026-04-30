CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: When Will Results Be Out? Latest Update Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 Result 2026 has been the subject of a lot of discussion, with many expecting it to be announced on April 30. However, the board has not confirmed any official date yet.

CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj has clearly said that no result date has been fixed so far. He explained that the results will be declared only after the evaluation process is fully completed, and students should wait for the official announcement.

Once released, students can check their results on official websites like cbse.gov.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, and cbseresults.nic.in. To view the result, students need to enter their roll number, admit card ID, and school number. After submitting the details, the marksheet will appear on the screen, which can be downloaded and saved.

Students can also check their results through other methods such as SMS, the UMANG app, DigiLocker, and IVRS. These options are useful if the official websites are slow due to heavy traffic.

As per current expectations, the CBSE Class 12 results are likely to be announced in the third week of May 2026, but students should rely only on official updates for the exact date. It is advised to keep login details ready and regularly check for updates.