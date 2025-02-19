Bank of Baroda SO 2025: How to Apply, Eligibility Criteria, Pay Scale, and Other Details

Bank of Baroda has released the notification for Specialist Officer positions across various cities. The notification, released on the bank's official website, is released to fill 518 posts across IT, Trade and Forex, Risk Management, departments. Interested candidates can head over to the website to fill in the application and complete the payment. There will be an online exam conducted screening test to filter candidates followed by a 1-1 interview.

Bank of Baroda SO 2025 Important Dates

Bank of Baroda released the notification today (19th February) and the final date for registration is 11th of March, 2025. The exam date will be revealed soon.

Bank of Baroda 2025 Eligibility Criteria

As it's a Specialist Officer positoin, the eligibility criteria varies for different departments and the candidates are advised to go to Bank of Baroda's official website (https://www.bankofbaroda.in/career/current-opportunities) for more details and clarity over the same.

How to Apply for Bank of Baroda Specialist Officer 2025

Go to Bank of Baroda's official website (bankofbaroda.in) and click on Career

Once you navigate to the career page, click on Current Opportunities and you can find the openings for Specialist Officer Posts notification.

Click on "Apply Now"

Select which department you want to apply (after reading eligiblity criteria) and register yourself by generating login credentials.

Enter the details asked, upload the necessary documents, pay the examination fee.

Download the application.

Bank of Baroda Specialist Officer Salary 2025

Bank of Baroda's pay scale for SO's varies from position to position. For Junior Management Grade Scale-1, the starting salary is Rs.48,480 with an increment of Rs. 2,000.

For Middle Management Grade Scale-2, the starting salary is Rs.64,820 with an increment of Rs. 2,340 and for Middle Management Grade Scale-3, the starting salary is 85,920 with an increment of Rs. 2,680.

Finally, for Senior Management Grade Scale-4, the starting salary is Rs.1,02,300, with an increment of Rs.2,980.