AP RGUKT IIIT Admission Results 2025 Out for Nuzvid, RK Valley, Srikakulam, Ongole

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Andhra Pradesh, has officially released the IIIT Selection Merit List 2025 today, June 23 at 5 PM. Candidates who applied for admissions to IIIT campuses at Nuzvid, RK Valley (Idupulapaya), Srikakulam, and Ongole can now check their selection status online.

Check the Selection List & Download Call Letters Here:

https://admissions25.rgukt.in

Candidates must enter their Application ID and Date of Birth to view the results. The merit lists are available campus-wise in PDF format, along with call letters for the upcoming certificate verification process.

Important Stats:

Total Applicants: 50,541

Total Selected: 4,040

Selection from Govt Schools: 94.78%

Only those who have been allotted a seat will be eligible to participate in the next stage of counselling and certificate verification.

The selected candidates will get admission into the prestigious IIITs at Nuzvid, RK Valley (Idupulapaya), Ongole, and Srikakulam.

Counselling and Certificate Verification Dates:

Visit the official portal for detailed counselling schedule and required documents.

Click here for counselling details