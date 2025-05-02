AP Mega DSC 2025: Apply for 421 Sports Quota Posts at sportsdsc.apcfss.in

The Andhra Pradesh government has officially announced the recruitment of 421 posts under the 3% sports quota as part of the upcoming Mega DSC-2025 drive. These positions are included in the 16,347 total vacancies to be filled across government schools in the state.

Eligible sportspersons can apply online from May 2 to May 31, 2025, through the official websites:

Key Highlights:

Total Posts under Sports Quota: 421

Application Dates: May 2 to May 31, 2025

No Written Exam Required: Selection will be based on merit and sports achievements

Mode of Application: Online only

Vacancy Details:

Government, Zilla Parishad & Mandal Parishad Schools: 333 posts

Municipal & Corporation Schools: 30 posts

AP Tribal Welfare Ashram Schools: 22 posts

AP Residential Schools: 2 posts

Model Schools: 4 posts

Social Welfare Residential Schools: 7 posts

Gurukula Welfare Residential Schools: 23 posts

Applicants must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria and have valid sports certificates. The selection process will be transparent, and strict action will be taken against any fake documentation.

This initiative aims to empower athletes by providing them with fair job opportunities in the education sector. Sportspersons interested in teaching roles are encouraged to make use of this golden opportunity.

Note: For detailed district-wise vacancies and guidelines, visit the official websites mentioned above.