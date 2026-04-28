AP EAMCET 2026 Hall Ticket Released Today at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is set to issue the AP EAMCET 2026 hall tickets today, April 28, 2026. Candidates who have registered for the entrance test can access their admit cards through the official website.

The AP EAMCET, earlier known as AP EAPCET, is conducted in computer-based mode for admissions into engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses across the state. Students must log in using their credentials to download the hall ticket, which is a compulsory document for appearing in the examination.

How to Download AP EAMCET 2026 Hall Ticket

To access the admit card, candidates should follow these steps:

Visit the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Click on the AP EAMCET 2026 section

Select the “Hall Ticket Download” link

Enter your registration number and date of birth

View and download the hall ticket

Take a printout for future use

Important Instructions for Candidates

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the hall ticket to the exam centre. Along with it, they should bring a valid photo ID and a recent passport-size photograph. Entry to the examination hall will not be permitted without these documents.

Details Mentioned on the Hall Ticket

The admit card will include essential information such as:

Candidate’s name

Exam name

Photograph and signature

Examination centre details

Date and time of the exam

Reporting time

Subjects opted

Important instructions

Students are advised to carefully verify all the details mentioned on the hall ticket. In case of any discrepancies, they should contact the concerned authorities immediately.

The AP EAMCET 2026 examination will be conducted at multiple centres across Andhra Pradesh, and candidates are encouraged to download their admit cards as soon as they are available to avoid last-minute issues.

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