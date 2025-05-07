AP Court Jobs 2025: 1,620 Vacancies Announced – Apply from May 13 at aphc.gov.in

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has released a notification for the recruitment of 1,620 vacancies in District Courts across the state. Interested candidates can apply online between May 13 and June 2, 2025, through the official website: https://aphc.gov.in.

Available Positions & Vacancies

The vacancies are distributed as follows:

Office Subordinate – 651 posts

Junior Assistant – 230 posts

Copyist – 193 posts

Process Server – 164 posts

Typist – 162 posts

Stenographer – 80 posts

Field Assistant – 56 posts

Examiner – 32 posts

Driver – 28 posts

Record Assistant – 24 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates should have completed at least the 7th grade; a degree is required for certain positions.

Age Limit: Applicants must be between 18 and 42 years old. Age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories.

Application Process

Mode of Application: Online only.

Official Website: https://aphc.gov.in

Application Fee

General Category: ₹500

Reserved Categories (SC/ST/BC): ₹200

Important Dates

Application Start Date: May 13, 2025

Application End Date: June 2, 2025

Examination Date: To be announced

Applicants are advised to read the official notification thoroughly before applying. Ensure all eligibility criteria are met and documents are in order to avoid any discrepancies during the selection process.

For more details and to apply, visit the official website: https://aphc.gov.in.