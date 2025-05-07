AP Court Jobs 2025: 1,620 Vacancies Announced – Apply from May 13 at aphc.gov.in

May 07, 2025, 16:36 IST
- Sakshi Post

The Andhra Pradesh High Court has released a notification for the recruitment of 1,620 vacancies in District Courts across the state. Interested candidates can apply online between May 13 and June 2, 2025, through the official website: https://aphc.gov.in.

Available Positions & Vacancies

The vacancies are distributed as follows:

  • Office Subordinate – 651 posts
  • Junior Assistant – 230 posts
  • Copyist – 193 posts
  • Process Server – 164 posts
  • Typist – 162 posts
  • Stenographer – 80 posts
  • Field Assistant – 56 posts
  • Examiner – 32 posts
  • Driver – 28 posts
  • Record Assistant – 24 posts

Eligibility Criteria

  • Educational Qualification: Candidates should have completed at least the 7th grade; a degree is required for certain positions.
  • Age Limit: Applicants must be between 18 and 42 years old. Age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories.

Application Process

Application Fee

  • General Category: ₹500
  • Reserved Categories (SC/ST/BC): ₹200

Important Dates

  • Application Start Date: May 13, 2025
  • Application End Date: June 2, 2025
  • Examination Date: To be announced

Applicants are advised to read the official notification thoroughly before applying. Ensure all eligibility criteria are met and documents are in order to avoid any discrepancies during the selection process.

For more details and to apply, visit the official website: https://aphc.gov.in.


Read More:

Tags: 
Ap high court
Andhra Pradesh
AP Government jobs
Andhra Pradesh Court Jobs
District Judiciary Jobs
AP High Court Job Notifications
Advertisement
Back to Top