AP Court Jobs 2025: 1,620 Vacancies Announced – Apply from May 13 at aphc.gov.in
The Andhra Pradesh High Court has released a notification for the recruitment of 1,620 vacancies in District Courts across the state. Interested candidates can apply online between May 13 and June 2, 2025, through the official website: https://aphc.gov.in.
Available Positions & Vacancies
The vacancies are distributed as follows:
- Office Subordinate – 651 posts
- Junior Assistant – 230 posts
- Copyist – 193 posts
- Process Server – 164 posts
- Typist – 162 posts
- Stenographer – 80 posts
- Field Assistant – 56 posts
- Examiner – 32 posts
- Driver – 28 posts
- Record Assistant – 24 posts
Eligibility Criteria
- Educational Qualification: Candidates should have completed at least the 7th grade; a degree is required for certain positions.
- Age Limit: Applicants must be between 18 and 42 years old. Age relaxation is applicable for reserved categories.
Application Process
- Mode of Application: Online only.
- Official Website: https://aphc.gov.in
Application Fee
- General Category: ₹500
- Reserved Categories (SC/ST/BC): ₹200
Important Dates
- Application Start Date: May 13, 2025
- Application End Date: June 2, 2025
- Examination Date: To be announced
Applicants are advised to read the official notification thoroughly before applying. Ensure all eligibility criteria are met and documents are in order to avoid any discrepancies during the selection process.
For more details and to apply, visit the official website: https://aphc.gov.in.