AP 10th Results 2026 Out: Girls Outshine Boys Again

The Class 10 (SSC) Public Examination results for 2026 in Andhra Pradesh have been officially declared, bringing relief and excitement to lakhs of students and their families. State Education Minister Nara Lokesh released the results at 11 AM on Wednesday.

With the announcement, students across the state rushed to online platforms to check their scores.

Pass Percentage Sees Strong Improvement

This year, the overall pass percentage has shown a noticeable rise. The success rate increased from 81.14% last year to 85.25% in 2026, reflecting improved academic performance across the state.

Girls once again outperformed boys in the results. The pass percentage among girls stood at 87.90%, while boys recorded 82.68%, continuing the trend of better performance by female students.

Government Schools Show Progress

Government schools have also recorded a significant improvement in results. The pass percentage increased from 72.8% in the previous year to 78.39% this year. Officials attributed this progress to ongoing education reforms, dedicated efforts by teachers, and the commitment of students.

Exam Details and Student Participation

Approximately 6.30 lakh students appeared for the SSC exams this year. The examinations were conducted between March 16 and April 1, and students had been eagerly waiting for the results since then. With the results now out, a sense of celebration and relief is visible among students.

How to Check AP SSC Results 2026

Students can access their results through the official website:

results.bse.ap.gov.in

By entering their hall ticket number, students can instantly view and download their marks memo.

Multiple Ways to Access Results

To make the process easier, the state has provided several alternative methods:

ManaMitra WhatsApp Service: Send “Hi” to 9552300009 and enter your hall ticket number to receive your result

LEAP Mobile App: Download the app and log in to check marks

DigiLocker: Access digital marksheets online

SMS Facility for Students Without Internet

For those without internet access, an SMS service is also available. Students can send their hall ticket number via SMS to 55352 or 56300 to receive their marks.

AP Open School Results Also Released

Along with SSC results, the authorities have also announced the results for AP Open School SSC and Intermediate examinations. Students can check their scores through official portals or the same digital platforms.

Also read: Telangana 10th Results 2026: Four State Toppers with 597/600