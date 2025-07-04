Allahabad University UG Admission 2025: Apply Now for 17,000 Seats before July 15!

The renowned Allahabad University has commenced the admission process for undergraduate studies in 2025. With around 17,000 seats on offer, candidates who appeared for the CUET UG 2025 test can now apply for admission in diverse undergraduate courses. The application portal is available until July 15, 2025.

How to Apply?

To seek admission, students must go to the official portal of the university, alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in. Admission will be undertaken in two phases: phase one has already commenced, and phase two will take place after the announcement of CUET UG results on July 4, 2025.

Undergraduate Courses Available

The university provides various undergraduate courses such as:

BA (Bachelor of Arts)

BSc (Bachelor of Science)

BCom (Bachelor of Commerce)

BCA (Bachelor of Computer Applications)

BSc (Computer Science)

Seats Available and Colleges

The university offers around 17,000 seats in undergraduate programs. These programs are offered by some of the following colleges:

Allahabad Degree College

Arya Kanya Degree College

Chaudhary Mahadev Prasad PG College

Ewing Christian College (Autonomous Minority)

Govind Ballabh Pant Social Science Institute

Hamidia Girls Degree College

Ishwar Sharan Degree College

Jagat Taran Girls Degree College

KP Training College

Rajarshi Tandon Girls Degree College

SS Khanna Girls Degree College

Admission Procedure

The admission is merit-based on CUET UG 2025 scores. The students who have appeared for the exam can take admission in the undergraduate course of their choice. It should be noted that the deadline for applying is July 15, 2025, and students are requested to apply well in advance so that any last-minute problems can be avoided.

Why Choose Allahabad University?

Allahabad University is one of the most highly regarded universities in the nation, with its reputation for academic brilliance and research opportunities. It has a profound history and a clear emphasis on student growth and development, providing a supportive environment for students to develop and thrive.

In summary, the Allahabad University UG Admission 2025 presents a golden chance for students to study their undergraduate course in a renowned institution. With various courses on offer and a convenient process for admissions, students can now begin making their academic life a success.

Also read: Ashada Masam 2025: Significance of Gorintaku in Telugu Traditions