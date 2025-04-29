Adiba Anam UPSC Civils 2024: Auto Driver's Daughter to IAS Officer

Adiba Anam, a lady from Yavatmal in Maharashtra, has made a stellar achievement by qualifying for the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024. Securing a rank of 142, she is going to become the first Muslim woman IAS officer from Maharashtra. Her story of success is an inspiration to all, beset with hardship, determination, and the full support of her family.

Crossing Financial Turmoil

Adiba's family has experienced severe financial hardship. Her father, Ashfaque Ahmed, operates a hired auto-rickshaw and is also a poet. Despite all these difficulties, Adiba's parents insisted on her education since they knew how vital it was for a good future. She attended local government schools and later completed a BSc in Mathematics from Inamdar Senior College, Pune.

A New Path Discovered

At first, Adiba had wished to become a doctor but had to let her dreams drop, as medical studies were out of her means. It was the intervention of Nizamuddin Shaikh of Seva NGO who welcomed her to civil services' doorsteps that transformed her world around. Adiba enrolled at the UPSC foundation coaching in Haj House and, subsequently, at Jamia Residential Coaching Academy with clear determination.

Perseverance Pays Off

Adiba's success story did not come easy. She sat for the UPSC exam thrice before managing to clear it in her fourth sitting. She never got a rank in the past three times but did not lose hope and instead continued to strive hard to reach her aim. Her relentless effort bore fruit when she grabbed the 142nd rank at the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024.

A Role Model for Many

Adiba's achievement is an inspiration to all, especially young women and marginalized communities. She wishes to concentrate on assisting these groups, utilizing her achievement to leave a lasting positive influence. Her achievement has already been noticed in her hometown, with the majority applauding her perseverance and resolve.

A Story of Hope

The tale of Adiba is a reflection of the strength of determination and work ethic. Lacking a city upbringing or a regular salary at home, she accomplished her dream through willpower alone. Her success is a reminder that perseverance and the proper support can help anyone push past problems and reach their goals.

Also read: TS SSC 10th Class Results 2025: April 30 or May 1 at bse.telangana.gov.in