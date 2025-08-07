3 Holidays for Schools for Varalakshmi Vratam and Rakhi Purnima: August 8 to August 10

Students in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana can look forward to a short academic week ahead, with a series of holidays lined up in the second week of August. According to the 2025 government calendar, schools will remain closed on August 8 (Varalakshmi Vratham) and August 9 (Rakhi Purnima) — one being an optional holiday and the other a general holiday. August 10, Sunday, is a regular holiday.

August 8: Optional Holiday for Varalakshmi Vratham

Schools will remain closed on Friday, August 8, for Varalakshmi Vratham, observed as an optional holiday. The festival, celebrated predominantly by women, involves prayers to Goddess Lakshmi for prosperity and well-being.

August 9: General Holiday for Rakhi Purnima

The following day, Saturday, August 10, is a general holiday for Rakhi Purnima — a festival celebrating the bond between siblings. Sisters tie rakhis on their brothers' wrists as a symbol of love and protection.

Other August Holidays for Schools

In addition to these two, three more general holidays fall later this month:

August 15 (Thursday) – Independence Day

August 16 (Friday) – Sri Krishnashtami

August 27 (Tuesday) – Vinayaka Chavithi

Summary of August Holiday Schedule for Schools in Telangana:

Optional Holiday:

Varalakshmi Vratham – August 8 (Friday)

General Holidays:

Rakhi Purnima – August 9 (Saturday)

Independence Day – August 15 (Thursday)

Sri Krishnashtami – August 16 (Friday)

Vinayaka Chavithi – August 27 (Tuesday)

These breaks offer students valuable time to celebrate traditional festivals with their families and enjoy a brief pause from regular academics.