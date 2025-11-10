November 10, School Assembly Headlines: National, International & Sports News

Good morning, everyone! Here are today’s School Assembly News Headlines for Monday, November 10, 2025. Stay informed with the latest updates from National, International, Sports, and Business news, followed by today’s inspiring Thought of the Day.

Keeping up with current events helps students understand our world better — from our nation’s progress to global challenges. Let’s take a look at today’s top headlines.

National News Headlines

Earthquake of Magnitude 5.4 Hits Andaman Islands

A mild earthquake struck the Andaman Islands early this morning, with tremors felt in nearby coastal areas. No major damage has been reported.

Supreme Court Orders Removal of Stray Animals from Highways

The Supreme Court has directed authorities to clear highways of stray animals and fence government institutions to prevent stray dog attacks.

India Reaffirms Climate Commitment at COP 30

India has restated its dedication to achieving global climate goals and announced plans to join an international forest protection initiative.

PM Modi Says Uttarakhand Can Be ‘Spiritual Capital of the World’

During a visit to Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Modi said the state could become a global hub for spiritual tourism and meditation.

India Signs Deal for 113 Tejas Jet Engines

India has signed an agreement with a US-based company to purchase 113 jet engines for its indigenous Tejas fighter aircraft fleet.

Delhi Air Quality Improves Slightly

Authorities have decided not to implement Stage-3 restrictions as the city’s air quality index shows minor improvement.

International News Headlines

Japan Issues Tsunami Warning After 6.7 Magnitude Quake

Japan’s northern Pacific region was struck by a strong earthquake, prompting authorities to issue a tsunami warning.

China Lifts Export Ban on Key Minerals to the US

China has temporarily lifted restrictions on exports of gallium, germanium, and antimony to the United States.

Michael Jackson Biopic Trailer Breaks Global Records

The trailer for the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic has crossed over 116 million views within 48 hours of its release.

Nepal Awards Contract to Chinese Firm for Printing Currency

The Government of Nepal has given a contract to a Chinese company to print its new ₹1,000 banknotes.

Turkey Issues Arrest Warrant Against Israel’s PM Netanyahu

Turkey has issued an international arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over alleged genocide charges.

Pakistan Navy Chief Visits Bangladesh to Boost Defence Ties

The visit aims to strengthen cooperation between Pakistan and Bangladesh in maritime security.

Sports News Headlines

Raahul V.S. Becomes India’s 91st Chess Grandmaster

The young talent has joined India’s growing list of Grandmasters after a strong performance in an international tournament.

Elavenil Wins Bronze and Ravinder Gold at Shooting World Championships

India continues to shine at the World Championships, bringing home two medals in shooting events.

Djokovic Clinches 101st Career Title in Athens

Novak Djokovic secured his 101st ATP title after a thrilling final against Lorenzo Musetti.

Indian Para-Badminton Players Shine in Japan

Pramod Bhagat and Krishna Nagar bagged medals at the Japan Para-Badminton Championship, making the nation proud.

IPL 2026 Auction Likely on December 15

The Indian Premier League auction is expected to take place in India with several big player trades anticipated.

Business News Headlines

India and Russia Explore Ways to Maintain Energy Trade

Both nations are in talks to sustain oil and gas supply channels despite Western sanctions.

AI Development Poses Global Risks, Says OpenAI

OpenAI has cautioned against the unregulated rise of artificial intelligence, calling it a “potential catastrophic risk.”

India’s Silver Economy Set to Grow Rapidly

Economists predict that India’s senior citizen-driven “Silver Economy” could become a major contributor to national GDP.

Food Prices Ease in October

The average cost per meal in India saw a moderate decline last month, offering some relief to consumers.

Vietnam’s VinFast Surpasses Tesla in India’s EV Market

Vietnamese electric carmaker VinFast has outpaced Tesla in Indian EV sales this quarter.

Thought of the Day

“Your dreams don’t work unless you do.” – John C. Maxwell

Meaning:

Dreams and goals become reality only when we put consistent effort into achieving them. Hard work, focus, and determination are the bridges that turn aspirations into accomplishments. This quote reminds us that success doesn’t come from wishing — it comes from working.