Sri Sobhakritu Nama Samvatsaram 2023-2024: This Ugadi 2023 we will be entering the year of Sri Sobhakritu Nama which comes after the year of Sri Subhakritu Nama in 2022. Sobhakrit name year is the 37th one in the list of Telugu years names which come as part of the 60 years cycle. It denotes beauty, happiness, joy, and bounty. Ugadi will be celebrated on 22 March 2023.

It has Scorpio (Vrischika) Lagna with Jupiter, Sun, Moon and Mercury in Pisces, Saturn in Aquarius, Venus and Rahu in Aries, Mars in Gemini, Ketu in Libra.

As the year name denotes Sobhakritu r is best for decorating (sobha+kritu) homes, improving personal fitness, and immunity, buying luxury vehicles, etc, and doing everything in bounty. Persons born in this Sobhakritu year will have a good personality, success, and character.

Sobhakrit year had earlier come in the years 1963-1964, and will now enter the year 2023-2024.

As per astrology, there is a concept called Kandaya Phalam or benefits based on your Nakshathram or star. Kandaya Phalam is an aspect of astrology predictions for 27 Nakshatrams in a Hindu year. One can know this year's result based on your Nakshathram.

The duration of each Kandaam is four months. Kandaya Phalams are divided at the rate of four months. That is because Ugadi comes in the month of March the results come as per March, April, May, June months. Another result for the months of July, August, September and October. For the months of November, December, January and February, the result will be divided equally.

Here are Kandaya Phalams of all the 27 nakshatra or birth stars for 2023-2024 for the Sobhakritu Nama Samvatsaram. There will be 3 digits for each Nakshatra.

Three digits or numbers indicate the three periods (four months each) of a year.

If there is ‘0’ in first entity it indicates severe disease. Zero in second entity signifies psychological stress, and in third entity indicates bad result or less result in the year. The odd number gives wealth and even number denotes average results.

1st Digit = From Chaitra Masam (Meda Masam / Chithirai Masam) to Ashada Masam (Karkidaka Masam / Aadi Masam)

2nd Digit = From Shravana Masam (Chinga Masam / Aavani Masam) to Karthika Masam (Vrischika Masam / Karthigai Masam)

3rd Digit = From Margashira Masam (Dhanu Masam / Margazhi Masam) to Phalguna Masam (Meena Masam / Panguni Masam).

The first four months, second four months and last four months based on the even, odd and zero of the three results given next to the star you can know what kind of results you will get.

Here is the detailed chart or table of Kandaya Phalam for all Nakshatrams in 2023-2024

Ashwani 1 -1- 1

Bharani 4 -2- 4

Krittika 7 -0 -2

Rohini 2 -1 -0

Mrigasira 5- 2- 3

Arudra 0 -0- 1

Punarvasu 3 -1- 4

Pushyami 6 -2 -2

Aslesha 1- 0 -0

Magha 4 - 1 - 3

Purva Phalguni 7- 2 -1

Uttar Phalguni 2 -0 -4

Hasta 5 -1 -2

Chitta 0 -2 -0

Swathi 3 -0 -3

Visakha 6 -1 -1

Anuradha 1 -2 -4

Jeyshta 4 -0 -2

Moola 7- 1- 0

Purvashada 2 -2- 3

Uttarashada 5 -0 -1

Sravana 0 -1 -4

Dhanishta 3- 2- 2

Shatabhisham 6- 0- 0

Purvabhadra 1- 1- 3

Uttarabhadra 4 -2 -1

Revathi 7 -0 -4

