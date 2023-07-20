Create Your Own Website in Just 60 Seconds, Sites60 Platform Tells You How

Hyderabad: T-Hub incubated Sites60 (www.sites60.com) is one of it's kind SaaS platform designed with a mission to help to create a website in 60 seconds, and effortlessly create strong websites for business owners. The platform Sites60.com was launched at an event in Hyderabad on Thursday by Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary – IT and Industries, TS Govt,. Mr. Anish Anthony, COO, T-Hub and Mr. Rajeev Ravulapati, Founder, Sites60 participated in the launch event.

Mr. Rajeev Ravulapati, Founder, Sites60, said “Sites60.com is dedicated to empowering one million SMEs globally, by the end of 2025, facilitating a robust and impactful online presence with ease. In today's digital age, having a strong online presence is no longer a luxury but a necessity for businesses, especially considering the staggering statistics. Worldwide, there are approximately 34 crore SMEs, and a significant portion, around 29 do not have websites. In India alone, out of the 6.30 crore SMEs, a substantial 38 percent lack an online presence. This means that a large number of businesses are missing out on potential customers and opportunities. Sites60 will address this challenge”

“Creating and maintaining a website can be a costly endeavor for SMEs, with the average cost ranging from $500 to $10,000. Moreover, website redesigns are necessary every two to three years to keep up with evolving consumer expectations and technological advancements. This can add further financial strain and complexity for businesses with limited resources and technical expertise. Sites60 will provide easy solutions for them” Mr. Rajeev added.

How Sites60 Works: SME owners simply provide basic business details such as their Name, Logo, and business type, and with a click of the Create button, a fully functional, visually appealing website is generated within 60 seconds. This seamless website creation process is powered by intelligent content retrieval utilizing ChatGPT technology. Furthermore, our solution enables business owners to effortlessly personalize the content and images as per their needs with little or no technical expertise.

SME Challenges that sites60.com solves:

• Time taken for creating content and website: Usually, it takes a minimum of 3 weeks to 4 months to build a business website. With Sites60.com, professional websites are created in just 60 seconds, with just a button click.

• High upfront costs: Average costing for creating a website is between Rupees 40,000 to 8,00,000. With Sites60.com, it is just 6,000 rupees per annum, with monthly payment options and 15 day free trial.

• Expensive and need for technical expertise for regular maintenance: Business owners update their websites once in 2 to 3 years because of technical expertise and resource requirements. With Sites60.com, Business owners can customize website content and images with little or no technical expertise and whenever they need.

99 percent of consumers use the internet to discover and find local businesses. This highlights the critical need for businesses, especially SMEs, to have a website in order to be visible and accessible to their target audience. Additionally, website design plays a crucial role in establishing credibility. A striking 75 percent of users judge a company's credibility based on its website design. Without a well-designed website, businesses risk losing trust and credibility, hindering their growth potential.