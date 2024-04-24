EC directs review of polling officers' deployment in Bengal following teachers' termination order

Kolkata, April 24 (IANS) The Calcutta High Court decision cancelling all the 25,753 appointments in state-run schools made in 2016 has prompted the Election Commission to direct a review in the different districts of West Bengal as to whether the order will impact the availability of polling officers in the remaining six phases of the Lok Sabha polls in the state.

Among the cancelled appointments, around 19,000 were teaching staff, who had been allotted polling duties, and would now be unavailable.

Hence, the poll panel has directed the Chief Electoral Officer to review the situation in each district on how any eventual shortfall in polling officers because of the evolving situation can be managed, an insider from the CEO's office said.

However, according to Additional CEO, Arindam Niyogy, the development is unlikely to result in a shortage of polling officers, as allotment has been made keeping 25 per cent of the polling staff on reserve and any shortfall can be filled up with individuals from the reserve pool.

Officials said that letters have already been issued to those in the reserve pool asking them to report at the district election offices concerned so that they can be allotted duties in case of any shortfall.

