East Bengal FC sign Indian midfielder Jeakson Singh on four-year deal

Kolkata, July 19 (IANS) East Bengal FC have secured a four-year deal to sign Indian national team midfielder Jeakson Singh Thounaojam on a permanent transfer from Kerala Blasters FC for a club record of 3.2 crores plus transfer fees.

Hailing from Manipur, Jeakson has been a mainstay in the Indian national team’s midfield over the past three years. The 23-year-old defensive midfielder has played 22 matches for the national team so far and was a vital part of the Blue Tigers’ triumphant SAFF Championship (2021, 2023), Tri-Nation Series (2023) and Intercontinental Cup (2023) squads. India’s first and only scorer at a FIFA World Cup (against Colombia at the 2017 U-17 World Cup).

"I am honored and thrilled to join this historic club. The unwavering support and energy of the East Bengal fans are truly inspiring and I look forward to contributing to its rich legacy and giving my best on and off the field for them. Together, we’ll achieve great things and create unforgettable memories in the days to come!" said Jeakson Singh to East Bengal FC media group.

Jeakson honed his skills at the Chandigarh Football Academy and the Minerva Academy during his formative years, before joining Kerala Blasters in the 2018-19 season. In a bid to get more playing time at the top-flight level, Jeakson served two loan spells with the Indian Arrows between 2017 and 2018.

Emami East Bengal FC head coach Carles Cuadrat commented, "Jeakson is a national team player who will be an important component of our midfield. We had a very fruitful conversation where we both discussed what the movement could mean for his career and our club. He is ready to accept a challenge that can make him one of the leaders of the team for the future."

Having represented Kerala Blasters in 78 Indian Super League matches, Jeakson has logged 2 goals, 2 assists, an 82 per cent passing accuracy, 274 successful duels, 84 successful aerial duels, 405 recoveries, 102 interceptions and 62 clearances.

Welcoming Jeakson to the Emami East Bengal FC family, Vibhash Vardhan Agarwal of Emami Group said, "Jeakson is one of the finest midfielders in the country and an integral part of the Indian national team. He is very competitive and eager to play in front of our passionate fans and give his all for the East Bengal badge. Credit goes to our technical team for making this deal happen."

Jeakson will be physically unveiled at the East Bengal Ground before the kickoff of today's Calcutta Football League match against Police.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.