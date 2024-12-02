EAM Jaishankar to brief Lok Sabha on India-China relations today

New Delhi, Dec 2 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will brief the Lok Sabha on Monday about the recent developments in India’s relations with China. Several other Union Ministers will also make statements on various issues in both Houses of Parliament.

The EAM's statement comes after Indian and Chinese troops recently completed disengagement at two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh. The Indian Army commenced verification patrolling at Depsang, while patrolling at Demchok had begun on November 1.

According to the schedule issued by the secretariat, Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary will make a statement in the Lower House on "the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 56th Report of the Standing Committee on Labour, Textiles and Skill Development on Implementation of Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (SANKALP) Project pertaining to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship".

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal will introduce a Bill to consolidate and amend the law relating to coastal shipping regulation, promote coasting trade and encourage domestic participation therein. This is "to ensure that India is equipped with a coastal fleet, owned and operated by the citizens of India for its national security and commercial needs."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 to amend the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the State Bank of India Act, 1955, the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970 and the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1980, for consideration and passing.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw will move The Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024 to amend the Railways Act, 1989, for consideration and passing.

In the Rajya Sabha. Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will move the Bill to amend the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Act, 1948, for consideration and passage.

Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu will move The Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, 2024 to provide for regulation and control of the design, manufacture, maintenance, possession, use, operation, sale, export and import of aircraft, as passed by Lok Sabha.

Members Ranjeet Ranjan and Baburam Nishad will submit reports of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (2024-2025).

The ongoing winter session has been marred by protests from Congress and other opposition MPs on various issues that have led to repeated adjournments.

