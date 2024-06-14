Drashti Dhami, Neeraj Khemka to embrace parental bliss in October

Mumbai, June 14 (IANS) Actress Drashti Dhami, who is known for ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa’, ‘Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil’, and ‘Duranga’, is expecting her first baby with her husband, Neeraj Khemka.



On Friday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a cute video announcing the baby's arrival in October.

In the clip, the couple is seen holding their drinks while displaying a poster that reads, "Could be Pink, Could be Blue. All we know is that we are due! October 2024."

Drashti and Neeraj's family members also appear in the video, celebrating the big news.

The actress captioned the post: “In a galaxy not so far away, a tiny rebel is joining our crazy tribe Please send love, blessings, cash and french fries our way #BabyKOnBoard We can’t wait for October 2024."

Drashti and Neeraj tied the knot on February 21, 2015.

The actress was recently seen in the second season of her successful streaming show ‘Duranga’, which is inspired by the Korean show ‘Flower of Evil’.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.