Don’t agree to ceasefire till hostages are not released: Families tell Israeli war cabinet

Tel Aviv, Nov 4 (IANS) The ‘Hostages and Missing Families Forum’, a group of the families, relatives and friends of missing and kidnapped persons of the October 7 attack has asked the Israeli war cabinet not to agree to a ceasefire until all the 242 kidnapped are not released.

The war cabinet comprises of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yuav Gallant and minister without portfolio and former chief of armed staff Benny Gantz.

Members of ‘Hostages and Missing Families Forum’ is camping 24/7 at the entrance to HaKirya base in Tel Aviv, next to the ‘Hostages Square’.

The members have said that they will sleep in tents until all hostages return home. The forum will organise a rally at 8 PM on Saturday to press the demand for immediate action to bring the hostages back.

“Every Israeli citizen is urged to come and show support and make their voices heard. We will start to assemble at 7 PM. The rally will starts at 8 PM. The lineup for the rally will be shared in the next few hours,” the forum said.

The rally will be held at Sha’ul HaMelech Street, Tel Aviv.

