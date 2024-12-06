Documentary ‘Fanatics’ unravels culture of loyal fandoms in South Indian cinema

Mumbai, Dec 6 (IANS) The upcoming streaming documentary, ‘Fanatics’ gives a peek into how the loyal fandoms of south Indian superstars operate. It explores the emotional depths and societal impact of the fans’ unwavering loyalty.

It delves into the psyche of fans whose loyalty and extreme acts of reverence redefine the meaning of fandom. It promises to take the viewers through the cultural heartlands of South India. From constructing temples for their idols to life-altering acts of devotion, this original documentary captures both the intense emotional connection fans have with their stars and the darker consequences of these obsessions.

The documentary explores the origins of extremely loyal fandoms which started from the era of Tamil actor-politician MG Ramachandran to Rajinikanth, Allu Arjun, and other pan-India stars. It also features interviews of Allu Arjun, Kichcha Sudeep, and Vijay Sethupathi. However, it’s not just the linear path of celebration of fandom as the documentary also addresses the tragic side of fanaticism, where rivalries among fan groups sometimes lead to violence.

Talking about the documentary Allu Arjun said, “Cinema has become a very strong, integral part of the culture, it’s no longer just a source of entertainment. And, stars are highly idolised in the South, more than anywhere else I have seen in the world. Many fans do wonderful charity work, and that is great energy being put to the right cause. All actors, whether they agree or not, do have an impact on people, and we should be responsible for how we subconsciously guide them”.

The documentary features stories of fans piercing their tongues, tattooing their bodies, and dedicating their lives to their idols, and also highlights the symbiotic relationship between fans and the box-office success of South Indian films.

Kichcha Sudeep said, “As an actor, if you want to have a great career, I don’t think you can do it without a fan base. When I see people building temples for me or getting tattoos, it honestly scares me because I am a man of flaws. Over time, you begin to understand the purity of their emotions and the immense love they have for you. It teaches you responsibility and makes you a better human”.

Produced by Studio 9, ‘Fanatics’ is set to drop on DocuBay on December 7, 2024.

