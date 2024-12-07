DMK will win all 234 Assembly seats in 2026 TN polls: Minister

Chennai, Dec 7 (IANS) DMK senior leader and Tamil Nadu Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE), P.K. Sekar Babu, asserted that his party would sweep the 2026 Assembly elections, winning all 234 seats.

He made this statement in response to remarks by Tamil superstar-turned-politician Vijay, who criticised the DMK’s claims of securing 200 out of the 234 seats in the upcoming elections.

Vijay had stated on Friday that the people of Tamil Nadu would reject the DMK and its alliance, dismissing their predictions as “boastful.”

Sekar Babu, speaking to the media after distributing welfare assistance to 10 orphanages in Kolathur on Saturday, said, “Some critics, who have never stepped onto the ground, are questioning our statement that we will win in 200 constituencies.

“Our target for the 2026 elections is not just 200 constituencies; we are aiming for all 234 constituencies. The DMK will secure all the seats.”

He also criticised “certain intellectuals and critics, who are self-proclaimed experts” for being skeptical about the party’s ambitious goals.

This exchange follows remarks made by Vijay during the inaugural public meeting of his newly-launched political outfit, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Vijay declared that while BJP was his ideological adversary, the DMK was his primary political opponent.

The superstar’s entry into politics has drawn parallels with the legendary Tamil actor and politician M.G. Ramachandran (MGR), who served as Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu from 1977 until his death in 1987.

During his inaugural speech, Vijay criticised the DMK for its alleged dynastic politics, a practice that, according to him, has persisted since the tenure of former Chief Minister K Karunanidhi.

These comments have irked the DMK, and the sharp rebuttal from Sekar Babu, a trusted aide of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, has sparked discussions in Tamil Nadu’s political circles.

Chief Minister Stalin has directed party district secretaries to ensure that the DMK and its allies win a minimum of 200 seats in the upcoming elections.

The DMK has activated its organisational machinery, assigning full-time workers to each Assembly constituency to coordinate campaign efforts. The DMK’s full-time workers, chosen based on their performance during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, are tasked with managing campaign activities in their respective constituencies.

Interestingly, these workers are not residents of the constituencies they oversee, a strategic decision aimed at ensuring impartiality and focus.

These constituency in-charges are required to submit weekly reports to the state party headquarters, highlighting progress, strengths, and weaknesses in their areas. To further enhance coordination, the DMK has also appointed ministers in charge of each district.

The Chief Minister’s Office is actively monitoring these ministers’ performance to ensure the effective implementation of government schemes and programs.

The DMK-led INDIA bloc achieved a landslide victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, securing all 39 seats in Tamil Nadu and the lone seat in Puducherry. The party’s organisational structure was instrumental in this success, and a similar strategy is being adopted for the 2026 Assembly elections.

A core team of DMK leaders, including Youth Wing leader and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, state ministers Thangam Thenarasu and E.V. Velu, and party organising secretary R.S. Bharathi, is overseeing the election strategy.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, in particular, is managing day-to-day operations.

During a recent high-profile meeting at Anna Arivalayam, Udhayanidhi Stalin reportedly criticised underperforming party leaders who failed to meet expectations during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, despite being assigned specifically.

With the DMK currently holding 133 Assembly seats, the party is leaving no stone unturned in its efforts to achieve its ambitious target.

The 2026 elections are set to be a critical test of the DMK’s political strategy and organisational strength.

