Dismissal of MP Minister Vijay Shah sought by MRM for remarks against Col. Sofiya Qureshi

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) The Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) on Wednesday, issued a sharp condemnation of Madhya Pradesh Minister Vijay Shah for his derogatory remark against Indian Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi.

The organisation has demanded his immediate dismissal, calling the statement a grave insult not only to the Indian Army officer but also to the dignity and honour of the Indian Armed Forces.

In a public address, BJP Minister Shah allegedly referred to Colonel Qureshi as a “sister of terrorists,” a statement MRM says strikes at the heart of national unity and the values upheld by the armed forces.

Shahid Sayeed, National Convener of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch, called the remark deeply offensive and a calculated attempt to undermine the integrity of the Army.

“At a time when the entire nation is standing united against external threats and saluting the bravery of our soldiers through operations like ‘Operation Sindoor,’ such a disgraceful statement is not only unacceptable but extremely unfortunate,” he said.

According to Sayeed, the comment not only tarnishes the image of a dedicated officer of the Indian Army but also demoralises the thousands of women and men serving with distinction in the nation's military.

The incident prompted an emergency meeting of MRM’s National Conveners’ Council. Following deliberations, the organisation released a strongly worded statement calling for BJP Minister Vijay Shah’s dismissal, legal action against him, and a formal apology to both Colonel Qureshi and the Indian armed forces.

MRM emphasised that this is not merely a political issue but one that touches on the fundamental values of respect, equality, and national pride.

“Indian soldiers, regardless of gender, religion, or background, are the pride of our nation. Any attempt to malign them is a direct attack on India itself. The people of this country will never accept such behaviour from any public representative,” Sayeed stated in the release.

MRM affirmed its full support for Colonel Qureshi, praising her service and courage, and reiterated its unwavering commitment to the Indian Armed Forces.

The organisation stressed that those who insult the military and attempt to politicise or communalise its integrity must be held accountable under the law.

