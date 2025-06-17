Diljit Dosanjh’s quirky English commentary from the sets of 'Border 2'

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) After wrapping up the work on "Sardar Ji 3", Diljit Dosanjh has now joined the cast of "Border 2" for their third schedule of the film in Pune’s National Defence Academy.

Giving a fun sneak peek into the shoot diaries, the Punjabi singer and actor dropped a BTS video from the set on his official IG. The highlight of the post was Diljit's quirky English commentary.

The video opened with Diljit getting into the car and heading toward the set of the sequel. However, it was raining heavily on the way. Reacting to this, Diljit was heard saying, "It is very witty weather, it is drizzling."

Finally, as he reached the set, he said, "Sandese ate hain aur sandese jate ahain aur hum bhi aa gaye hain set pe."

Chilling on the set, Diljit was heard saying, "Because of witty weather shooting is delayed. Me enjoying the weather."

After relaxing for some time, the 'Good Newwz' actor met the team of "Border 2".

"All the cast, producers, and the director all joined together in one place, let's go", Diljit shared.

He was later seen hugging co-star Varun Dhawan and shaking hands with Sunny Deol.

They all even posed for a group photo, which was later used by Sunny to announce the latest schedule of the sequel on social media.

Sunny took to his Instagram handle and dropped a picture with Diljit, Varun, and Ahan Shetty, along with filmmakers Nidhi Dutta and Bhushan Kumar.

“When all ‘Forces’ Come together! #BORDER2. Diljit Dosanjh & Ahan Shetty join Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan as the battalion kicks off the 3rd schedule at Pune’s National Defence Academy!" the caption read.

Sunny added, “On-ground, they’re joined by Producers Bhushan Kumar & Nidhi Dutta, Director Anurag Singh, Co-producers Shiv Chanana and Binoy Gandhi, as the film moves full throttle! Mark your calendars: Border2 hits theaters on Jan 23, 2026!”

Presented by Gulshan Kumar's T-Series, and JP Dutta's J.P. Films, "Border 2" is expected to get a theatrical release on January 23, 2026.

