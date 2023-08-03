Diane Kruger to be feted with Golden Eye Award at Zurich Film Fest

Los Angeles, August 3 (IANS) Actress Diane Kruger, known for 'Troy', 'Inglorious Basterds', 'National Treasure' among many more, is set to receive the Golden Eye Award at the 2023 edition of Zurich Film Festival.

Her role in Fatih Akin's 'In the Fade', as a victim of neo-Nazi violence seeking bloody revenge, won her the best actress prize in Cannes in 2017. More recently, she starred in Neil Jordan’s 1930s-set crime thriller 'Marlowe' alongside Liam Neeson. The film screened in Zurich in 2022.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, announcing the honour, Zurich Film Festival artistic director Christian Jungen said: "Diane Kruger is one of cinema's most versatile character actresses. She not only becomes wholly absorbed in each and every role she takes on, but also imparts her characters with great depth."

"In addition to her powerful charisma, she possesses the rare ability to captivate audiences with her irresistible, somewhat enigmatic aura…For these reasons, we are truly delighted to be welcoming Diane Kruger back to Zurich and presenting her with the Golden Eye for her services to cinema," the statement further read.

In response to getting the award, Kruger said: "Thank you, Zurich Film Festival for this wonderful recognition. I'm honored and proud to be part of the impressive list of past honorees. I look forward to return to Zurich and celebrate with all of you in October."

Kruger will accept her Golden Eye award on October 2, 2023 and present her new feature film 'Visions' from director Yann Gozlan who also directed the film 'Black Box'. The French drama follows Estelle, an airline captain (Kruger), who risks her perfect life with her husband Guillaume (Mathieu Kassovitz) when she falls in love with a woman and starts an intense affair.

'Visions' will have its international premiere in Zurich with the Festival to be held in September 8, 2023 and running all the way up till October 8, 2023.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.