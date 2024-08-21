Dia Mirza's birthday wish for husband Vaibhav: 'So proud of the human being you are'

Mumbai, Aug 21 (IANS) Actress Dia Mirza on Wednesday penned a heart warming note for her husband and businessman Vaibhav Rekhi on his birthday, saying she is so proud of the human being that he is.

Taking to Instagram, Dia, who has 5.5 million followers, shared a string of unseen pictures of the birthday boy. There is also a photo of Vaibhav with his daughter Samaira Rekhi, who is from his first marriage.

In the caption, she wrote: "Happy Birthday Husband... You show up for all those you love and for many more... spreading joy, sharing your passion, your happiness and effortlessly making the world a kinder place. Pause my love for yourself more. You deserve it. You work too hard. I love you. And I am so proud of the human being you are. @vaibhav.rekhi #SunsetKeDivane".

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar commented: "Happy Birthday".

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari wrote: "Couldn't be a better birthday wish for this bestest human".

Neha Dhupia said: "Happy birthday Vaibhav Saab".

Dia and Vaibhav had tied the knot on February 15, 2021 in Bandra, Mumbai. They have a baby boy Avyaan Azaad Rekhi.

She was earlier married to Sahil Sangha, however, the duo had separated in August 2019.

Dia had won the title of Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000. She made her acting debut in 2001 with the Hindi film 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein'. The romantic drama written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, starred R Madhavan, and Saif Ali Khan.

She has then appeared in movies like 'Deewaanapan', 'Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge', 'Dum', 'Tumsa Nahin Dekha', 'Parineeta', 'Dus', 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai', 'Dus Kahaniyaan', 'Krazzy 4', 'Kurbaan', 'Sanju', 'Thappad'.

Dia last appeared in road adventure drama 'Dhak Dhak' written and directed by Tarun Dudeja. It starred Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi.

She next has the web series 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' in the pipeline.

