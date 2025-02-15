Dia Mirza says ‘love being your lawfully wedded wife’ to Vaibhav Rekhi on wedding anniversary

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Former beauty queen and actress Dia Mirza penned a heart melting note for her businessman husband Vaibhav Rekhi on their fourth wedding anniversary and said that she loves being his “lawfully wedded wife”.

Dia took to her Instagram, where she shared a string of unseen pictures from their eco-friendly wedding, which took place on February 15 in 2021.

She wrote: “To love, in its simplest and purest form, A hand to hold through every storm. In sunsets and moonlit skies, we find, The beauty of hearts intertwined. Through the laughter of our daughter, the strength of our son, We’ve walked this journey, hand in hand, one by one.”

Dia added: “Every day with you is my favorite song, Together, we are building a love so strong. Happy Anniversary Husband I love being your lawfully wedded wife @vaibhav.rekhi #SunsetKeDivane.”

It is reported that Dia and Vaibhav met in 2020 and lived together during the lockdown. In July 2021, she announced that she had a premature birth to a baby boy, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi in May and he was in NICU for 2 months. She also has a step-daughter, Samaira Rekhi from Vaibhav’s previous marriage.

Dia had won the title of Miss Asia Pacific International in 2000. She made her acting debut in 2001 with the Hindi film 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein'. The romantic drama written and directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, starred R Madhavan, and Saif Ali Khan.

She has then appeared in movies like 'Deewaanapan', 'Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge', 'Dum', 'Tumsa Nahin Dekha', 'Parineeta', 'Dus', 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai', 'Dus Kahaniyaan', 'Krazzy 4', 'Kurbaan', 'Sanju', 'Thappad'.

Dia last appeared in road adventure drama film 'Dhak Dhak' written and directed by Tarun Dudeja. It starred Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanjana Sanghi. The film told the story of four women, who set out for a road trip to the highest motorable pass in the world on their bikes on a journey of self-discovery.

On the series front, she was seen in 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack'. The actress was first married to Sahil Sangha, however, the duo had separated in August 2019.

