Dharmendra shares memories of colourful India with Sunny Deol

Mumbai, Jan 29 (IANS) Veteran actor Dharmendra recently shared his fond memories of a vibrant and diverse India with his son, Sunny Deol.

On Wednesday, the 'Sholay' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of him posing with his actor son. In the click, the father-son duo could be seen wearing traditional himachali cap. While Dharmendra is seen sporing black sweatshirt with blue denims, Sunny rocked a yellow-colored t-shirt with jeans.

The duo is seen flaunting their radiant smiles as they pose together for the cameras. Alongside the click, Dharmendra wrote, “Memories of our colourful India.”

The 'Mera Karam Mera Dharam' actor, who is an avid social media user, had earlier dropped a candid photo of him and captioned it, “Dosto , Sunny ki hasrat thi….. barfeeli patjhad ye …… pahadon mein Sunny ke saath guzaron. kids, please love your parents as much as you can.”

Meanwhile, last month Dharmendra made headlines after the Patiala House Court in Delhi issued summons for the veteran actor and two others in connection with a cheating case involving the "Garam Dharam Dhaba" franchise.

The summons, issued by Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Yashdeep Chahal, reportedly stemmed from a complaint filed by Delhi businessman Sushil Kumar. He claims he was deceived into investing in the franchise under false pretenses.

In the summoning order passed on December 5, the judge said, “The evidence on record prima facie indicates that the accused persons induced the complainant in furtherance of their common intent and the ingredients of offence of cheating are duly disclosed.”

On the work front, the actor was most recently seen in the Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya." He is also set to appear next in the upcoming war drama "Ikkis."

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the upcoming war biographical drama also stars Agastya Nanda and Jaideep Ahlawat. The film tells the story of second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal's heroic sacrifice during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. It is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

