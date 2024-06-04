Deve Gowda's son-in-law leads Shivakumar's brother Suresh in Bengaluru Rural

Bengaluru, June 4 (IANS) Former Prime Minister, HD Deve Gowda’s son-in-law CN Manjunath has established a clear lead in the Bengaluru Rural seat by more than 1.15 lakh (1,15,945) votes against Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar’s brother DK Suresh at the end of 10th round of counting.

Manjunath was polled 4.18 lakh votes and Suresh polled 3.02 lakh votes so far. Bengaluru Rural is the most high-profile constituency in the state and the results are keenly watched.

Manjunath has managed to maintain a clear lead from the beginning as he was leading by more than 80,000 votes in the fifth round and by 36,687 in the seventh round.

Police have increased the security arrangements in Kanakapura town, the native place of Shivakumar’s brother to prevent any untoward incidents.

