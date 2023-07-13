Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory as Yamuna floods low-lying areas in city

Delhi, July 13 (IANS) As the water from overflowing Yamuna river reached the roads of the national capital, the Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued an advisory on restrictions and regulation of vehicular movement.

Traffic jams were witnessed in several parts of the city, including east Delhi, where commuters stuck for hours on roads.

According to the advisory, traffic has been impacted at Bhairon Marg, Rajghat, the Ring Road opposite IGI Stadium, Hanuman Setu, Monkey Bridge, Monastery, Chandagi Ram Akhara, Majnu Ka Tila, Gandhi Nagar Pushta Road upto Akshardham, Khajuri Pushta, Pragati Maidan Tunnel due to rise of level of water in the Yamuna.

A senior police official said that traffic police has been providing regular updates on the impact of the downpour on vehicular movement and sharing images of waterlogged areas.

The low-lying areas near the river in Delhi are considered vulnerable to flooding and are home to around 37,000 people.

Due to heavy rainfall, the administration has urged local residents to evacuate the area adjacent to Yamuna flood plain and avoid the low catchment area of Yamuna plain.

“The rain water has come on Ring Road from Majnu Ka Tila up to Rajghat and adjacent areas which are affecting the traffic movement on Ring Road at the above stretch,” said the traffic cops.

#DelhiFloods | The rising water level of the #YamunaRiver has touched the Red Fort boundary wall in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/lsW6pNTb04 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) July 13, 2023

To avoid the general public/commuters from inconvenience and to ensure smooth flow of traffic, the commuters coming from North-South can take Outer Ring Road – Wazirabad Bridge – Wazirabad Road – Loni Gole Chakkar – Road No. 66 – Road No. 57- Vikas Marg or Outer Ring Road – Arihant Marg – GT Karnal Road – Rani Jhansi Marg – Vande Matram Marg. “The commuters on the east-west movement in Delhi can take route from Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Mahatma Gandhi Marg – Outer Ring Road - Wazirabad Bridge – Wazirabad Road – Bhopura Border or Punjabi Bagh Chowk - Mahatma Gandhi Marg – DKFO – AIIMS Chowk – Mahatma Gandhi Marg - Sarai Kale Khan - Akshardham- NH-9,” stated the advisory.

“Inter-state buses coming from Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand will stop at Singhu border instead of ISBT Kashmere Gate. In view of Supreme Court judgement, non-destined commercial vehicles will not be allowed entry into Delhi. They will be diverted to Eastern & Western Peripheral Expressway,” said the official.

“The entry of Heavy Goods vehicles has been banned from Singhu border, Badarpur border, Loni border, and Chilla border as a precautionary measure. There is no restriction on vehicles carrying essential services such as food items and petroleum products,” stated the advisory.

“Vehicular traffic coming from Ghaziabad side will be diverted to Road No. 57. Traffic coming from Wazirabad Bridge to Majnu Ka Tila will be diverted towards Mukarba Chowk. Traffic coming from Boulevard Road to ISBT will be diverted towards Shamnath Marg and Mahatma Gandhi Marg,” it said.

The traffic cops further said that commuters are advised to postpone travel plans to low-lying areas in view of high alert issued by administration and in case of unavoidable journey, the above-mentioned roads should be excluded from travel plans. The visuals across the city have shown massive traffic snarls.

