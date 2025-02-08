Delhi poll results: 'Happy with second position,' says AAP’s Avadh Ojha on Patparganj defeat

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Avadh Ojha, AAP’s candidate from the Patparganj constituency said he is happy with the second position in the keenly contested election.

Patparganj, once a stronghold of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, has shifted to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in this Assembly elections. BJP candidate Ravinder Singh Negi (Ravi Negi) secured a decisive victory over AAP’s Avadh Ojha, winning by a margin of over 21,000 votes.

Ojha, a first-time candidate and popular online educator-turned-politician, expressed optimism despite the defeat.

Speaking to IANS, he remarked, "Winning or losing is nothing. This was my first political innings, and I secured the second position. I am very happy with this achievement."

After nine rounds of the 14-round counting process, Negi had polled 69,104 votes, maintaining a decisive lead over Ojha. Congress candidate Anil Kumar trailed far behind in third place.

Addressing his loss, Ojha acknowledged the voters' decision and suggested that a change in leadership was likely a factor. "Perhaps the public felt it was time for a change after a long time. They might have wanted to give another party a chance. There is no question of any shortcomings on our part," he stated.

Despite the defeat, Ojha remains determined to stay in the political arena. "We are heading to Patparganj now. First, I will meet my supporters, then from tomorrow, we will plan our next strategy and hit the ground again," he affirmed.

Patparganj had been a bastion for AAP, with senior leader Manish Sisodia holding the seat for two consecutive terms before his arrest in the Delhi liquor policy case. However, in this election, BJP managed to turn the tide, marking a significant political shift in the constituency.

