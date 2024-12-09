Delhi poll: Congress, BJP take swipe at Sisodia for changing constituency

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav said on Monday that sensing the angry mood of people against the Aam Aadmi Party government, party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal has conceded defeat by dropping 13 sitting MLAs in the second list of 20 AAP candidates.

The Delhi BJP also joined the Congress in mocking the AAP decision to change the seat of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, claiming the move reflected that the Patparganj legislator had failed to perform.

Delhi Congress chief Yadav said even before the dates for the Delhi Assembly elections were announced, Kejriwal had dropped 13 sitting MLAs in the second list while including six candidates from other parties in the first list of 11 candidates.

He said that Kejriwal’s cosmetic changes in the AAP line-up for the February Assembly elections will not change people’s anger against him for ruining their lives through misrule.

Yadav said that the AAP governments led by Kejriwal and Chief Minister Atishi had failed on all fronts.

The Delhi Congress chief said the poor performance of AAP MLAs was reflected in the party’s decision to change the constituency of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who held 18 portfolios, including finance before he was arrested and jailed in connection with the liquor scam.

Sisodia has been shifted from his sitting Patparganj seat to Jangpura as he could not look after his own constituency, Yadav said.

He said that the fact that AAP has so far dropped 16 MLAs, while announcing the names of 31 candidates, was proof that the ruling party MLAs only committed corruption to loot the funds meant for public welfare and developments.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva also hit out at the AAP for changing the constituency of Sisodia, claiming the move reflected that he had failed to perform as a legislator.

As soon as the Aam Aadmi Party released its list of candidates on Monday and it became evident that former Sisodia would not contest from Patparganj, BJP and Congress started attacking the party.

Sachdeva remarked that during the past 12 years of Sisodia’s tenure as MLA, Patparganj received nothing but deteriorating roads, neglected parks, and infamy due to the liquor scam.

The region faces a severe drinking water crisis. Promises of schools and Mohalla Clinics have turned out to be deceptions. Most schools in the area do not offer advanced science education, and many Mohalla Clinics are non-functional, he said.

Patparganj has a significant population of senior citizens who, after years of hard work, managed to settle in Delhi but now require social pensions. However, instead of addressing their needs, Sisodia failed to process even previous pensions, let alone approve new ones, the Delhi BJP chief said.

