Jordan reaffirms support for Syria's efforts to restore stability

Amman, Dec 9 (IANS) Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi on Monday reaffirmed his country's commitment to Syria's efforts to restore security and stability.

According to a statement by the foreign ministry, Safadi said in a speech at the Parliament that Jordan supports Syria in launching an inclusive political process where the Syrian people choose their own destiny and future.

He urged coordinated Arab efforts in this regard, and stressed Jordan's readiness to provide necessary humanitarian aid to the Syrian people, the statement showed.

Safadi also said that Israel's seizing of the buffer zone with Syria violates international law and attacks on Syria's sovereignty, Xinhua news agency reported.

Preserving Syria's state institutions is vital to preventing the country from sliding into chaos, he added.

The Israeli army has seized control of areas near the Israel-Syria border and struck strategic weapons in Syria as of Monday, according to Syrian and Israeli sources.

In a video statement released by his office on Sunday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he had ordered the military to take control of the positions temporarily to ensure they would not fall into the hands of the militant groups led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, whose sweeping offensive across Syria since Nov. 27 resulted in the rapid fall of President Bashar al-Assad's government on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.