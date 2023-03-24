Delhi-Jaipur Vande Bharat Express trial to start on March 25

Jaipur, March 24 (IANS) The trial run of Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express -- whose operation is expected to begin in the first week of April, will start on March 25, an official said.

The trial run -- Delhi to Ajmer via Jaipur, would be conducted for a week during which the speed of the train would be up to 72 kmph.

According to the schedule of the train released by the Railways on Thursday, the semi-high-speed train will stop at three stations between Delhi and Jaipur. These include Gurugram, Rewari and Alwar.

Later, the train would be run at a speed of 150 kmph.

As per the schedule released on Thursday, Vande Bharat Express will leave Delhi at 6.10 p.m. The first stoppage will be Gurugram at 6.45 p.m. It will reach Rewari Jn at 7.35 p.m.

The train has a stoppage of two minutes in Alwar after reaching there at 8.25 p.m. It will reach Jaipur at around 10.20 p.m. while the arrival time of the train in Ajmer is 12.15 a.m.

The journey of 442 km will be completed in 6 hours 5 minutes.

The train would then leave from Ajmer at 6.10 a.m., and reach Jaipur at 7.55 a.m. From there, it will reach Alwar at 9.41 a.m., Rewari 10.48 a.m., Gurugram 11.25 a.m., and its final stop, Delhi at 12.15 p.m.

