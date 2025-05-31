Delhi investors summit attracted Rs 4.3 lakh crore for NE region, claims Tripura CM

Agartala, May 31 (IANS) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that the recent two-day investor summit in New Delhi has attracted a staggering Rs 4.3 lakh crore investment proposals in the northeastern region, comprising eight states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ‘Rising North East Investors Summit 2025’ at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

Addressing the North Eastern Region-Stakeholders' Consultation meet in Agartala on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that in the New Delhi Summit, at least 64 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) were signed to invest Rs 15, 823 crore in various sectors in Tripura.

He said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tripura and seven other northeastern states, which together are called ‘Ashtalakshmi’, are becoming hubs of investment opportunities.

Saha said that so far nine mega events, including New Delhi’s Rising Northeast Investors Summit and roadshows, were organised by the Union Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) in different parts of the country, including Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Ahmedabad to attract investments in northeastern states.

Noting that delegations from 80 countries attended the recent New Delhi investment summit, the Chief Minister said that in the summit, it was observed that India’s future lies in the northeast region.

“Northeast has emerged as a hub of global partnership and mutual interest, and the region would become India’s next economic powerhouse,” he pointed out.

Saha said that each northeastern state has state-specific, unique and vast resources, and these should be capitalised for the economic prosperity of the region and the country.

“Vast hydro power resources are available in Arunachal Pradesh, oil, tea and electronic and gas in Assam, sports and film making in Manipur, Bamboo, handlooms and handicrafts in Mizoram, tourism, health, agar and rubber resources in Tripura, hospitality and IT in Meghalaya, tourism, agri and allied sectors in Nagaland, tourism, organic farming and pharmaceuticals in Sikkim.”

A large number of investors have already signed MoUs with several northeastern states and started working on them, he said, adding that in Saturday’s stakeholder consultation meeting, representatives from the northeastern states were present.

The Saturday event was organised by the Tripura government in collaboration with the Ministry of DoNER. The two-day Rising North East Investors Summit on May 23-24 in New Delhi was organised with an aim to highlight the northeast region as a land of opportunity, attracting global and domestic investment, and bringing together key stakeholders, investors, and policymakers at a single platform.

