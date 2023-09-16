Delhi HC quashes FIR against law graduate woman, asks her to assist DHCLSC for 1 month

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has quashed an FIR filed by a man against his sister and mother for alleged document falsification related to a family dispute. The court also directed the girl, who recently graduated in law from Punjab University, to provide her assistance to the Delhi High Court Legal Services Committee (DHCLSC) for one month.

Justice Saurabh Banerjee ordered the quashing of the FIR, registered in 2019 under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, after the woman and her mother reached a settlement with the brother on July 25.

Given the woman's legal education, the court recognised the potential benefits of utilising her services for the DHCLSC and ordered her to assist the committee for one month, starting from November 1 to November 30.

The court said that a copy of the order be sent to the Member Secretary of the DHCLSC.

The man confirmed the family settlement, and expressed his voluntary resolution of all disputes with his mother and sister. He said that he did not wish to pursue the criminal case, with no objection to the FIR's quashing.

The woman, who had relocated to Punjab, expressed her willingness to return to Delhi to offer her legal services in any capacity.

The brother also affirmed his support and cooperation during her stay in the national capital.

In light of these developments, the court appreciated the efforts of the woman and allowed the petition, thereby quashing the FIR and all related proceedings stemming from it.

