Delhi court denies anticipatory bail to man accused of defrauding people in guise of govt scheme

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) A Delhi court has rejected the anticipatory bail plea of a student, who was accused of duping people by collecting funds in the name of the government's PM-KUSUM scheme.

The court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to provide a seven-day notice to the accused, Vikas, in case they decide to arrest him during the ongoing investigation.

The case was based on allegations that fake domains were created by fraudsters to deceive people into contributing funds under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha Evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM Yojana).

The judge noted that the accused had cooperated with the investigation so far, and there was no immediate risk of his arrest at this stage. However, it directed the accused to continue cooperating with the investigation as required by the Investigating Officer.

The accused had sought anticipatory bail, claiming innocence and asserting that the case against him was based on false information. The CBI opposed the bail application, stating that the accused's name was disclosed during the interrogation of a co-accused, and searches at the accused's residence had uncovered digital devices and other incriminating material.

The investigation is ongoing, with further searches planned to identify fake SIM providers, call centers, and bogus bank accounts related to the case.

On August 16, Special Judge Gagandeep Singh had denied anticipatory bail to Sonu, another accused in the case. The judge had ordered Sonu to actively participate in the investigation process and cooperate fully with the investigating officer as and when required.

The CBI had opposed Sonu's application for anticipatory bail, contending that he was the mastermind behind the fraudulent operation and had been uncooperative with their investigation efforts.

The prosecution's case revolves around allegations that Sonu, along with accomplices, established two counterfeit domains with the intent to deceive individuals into contributing funds under the pretense of supporting the PM-KUSUM scheme.

The accused individuals are alleged to have employed these fake websites and programmes to swindle victims across the nation by falsely claiming association with the government and the PM-KUSUM scheme.

