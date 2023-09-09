Delhi court allows Naveen Jindal to travel to Oman, UAE for business purposes

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) A Delhi court has granted permission to Congress leader and industrialist Naveen Jindal, who is accused in three cases related to alleged irregularities in the allocation of coal blocks, to travel to Oman and the UAE from September 11 to 13 for business purposes.

Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj approved Jindal's travel request, taking into account his previous travel history and his consistent return to India to face trial within the prescribed timeframe.

The court directed Jindal to furnish a fixed deposit of Rs 1 crore and mandated that he must not tamper with evidence or attempt to influence any witnesses during his trip.

Jindal had sought permission to travel abroad in connection with his business interests.

He is a key accused in multiple cases involving coal block allocations, with one case being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and another by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

These cases revolve around allegations of irregularities in the allocation of coal blocks.

Both the CBI and the ED did not oppose Jindal's travel application, leading to the court's decision to grant him permission to travel to Oman and the UAE.

“In the considered opinion of this court, the applicant/accused is entitled to permission of the court to travel abroad to Oman and UAE from September 11 to 13,” the court said.

