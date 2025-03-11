Deepika and Araijeet Singh Hundal honoured to be nominated for Hockey India Annual Awards

New Delhi, March 11 (IANS) Rising hockey stars Deepika and Araijeet Singh Hundal have expressed their delight after being nominated for the prestigious Hockey India 7th Annual Awards 2024.

The two young players, who have made a significant impact in their respective teams, have been shortlisted for the Hockey India Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Women – Under 21) and Hockey India Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player of the Year (Men – Under 21) respectively.

Deepika, a key contributor to the Indian women's team's success in 2024-25, was also part of the gold medal-winning squads at the Jharkhand Women's Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 and the Bihar Women's Asian Champions Trophy Rajgir 2024.

Deepika also finished as the third-highest goalscorer in women's hockey in 2024 with 17 goals under her belt from 26 games, behind only Yibbi Jansen (29 goals) of the Netherlands and Ambre Ballenghien (19 goals) of Belgium. She also finished the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 and Jr Women's Asia Cup as the top scorer with 11 and 12 goals under her name, respectively.

She also netted three goals during the just-concluded India leg of FIH Hockey Pro League. Interestingly, Deepika's all three goals (first against England, which India won 3-2, second against Germany, which India won 1-0, and third against the mighty Dutch, which India won in a shootout) came in matches that India won.

Reflecting on the honour of being nominated, she said, "Being nominated for this award is a proud moment for me. Winning gold medals in consecutive Asian Champions Trophy tournaments has been a special experience, and this nomination is another encouragement to keep pushing myself and improving my game."

She further added, "Awards like these motivate young players to stay focused and work harder. I am happy that my performances have been recognised, and I am grateful for the support of my teammates and coaches."

Araijeet, who won this award last year as well, went on to feature for the Indian Men's Hockey Team and played a key role in their gold medal-winning campaign at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy China 2024. Reflecting on his journey, he shared, "Last year when I received the award I was really pleased, and it motivated me to work harder and push myself. It also gave me the confidence that I can become a part of the senior team and do well for India."

He further added, "I am very happy to be nominated again, this was an important year for me, with the Asian Champions Trophy being the highlight for me. For young players, it is very motivating and regardless of who wins, I am happy that my efforts are recognised."

The Hockey India 7th Annual Awards 2024, scheduled for March 15 in New Delhi, will celebrate outstanding performances from the 2024 season, featuring a record prize pool of approximately Rs 12 crore. The event will also commemorate the 50th anniversary of India’s historic 1975 World Cup victory and mark 100 years of Indian hockey's affiliation with the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

