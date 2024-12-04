Decks cleared for homecoming of 50 Jharkhand workers stranded in Malaysia

Ranchi, Dec 4 (IANS) The prolonged ordeal of 50 workers from Jharkhand stranded in Malaysia for months is nearing resolution, with their return to India scheduled between December 11 and 18.

The Jharkhand government, in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs, has completed the necessary formalities to facilitate their homecoming.

According to the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) of Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has been closely monitoring the situation. The workers, currently housed in the Indian Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, are from Hazaribagh, Bokaro, Giridih, and Dhanbad districts.

These workers had gone to Malaysia to work for Leadmaster Engineering and Construction Company under a contractual agreement. Initially, they received salaries and facilities as per the terms, but payments were withheld for four months, leaving them in dire straits.

The workers had released a video message appealing to the central and state governments to intervene.

As per the Directorate of Information and Public Relations of the Jharkhand government, the State Migrant Control Room received the complaint on September 24 this year but election-related processes delayed immediate action. With the elections now concluded and a new government in place, the efforts to bring back the workers gained momentum.

Under their contracts, the workers were to receive 1,700 Malaysian Ringgit as salary but were paid only 1,500 Ringgit, which was later reduced further. The company had also stopped providing food and water, and the workers faced threats when they protested. They were not even provided medical attention when they fell ill.

A complaint lodged with the Malaysian police and subsequent coordination with the Labour Department led to intervention by the Indian Embassy.

The embassy facilitated a settlement with the company, ensuring the workers’ dues were paid and securing their safety. All 50 workers are now set to return to their villages in Jharkhand after months of ordeal.

