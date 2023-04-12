CWI not to renew Courtney Walsh's contract, to recruit new head coach for women' team

St Johns (Antigua), April 12 (IANS) Cricket West Indies (CWI) has decided not to renew the contract of women's head coach Courtney Walsh and technical assistant coaches Robert Samuels and Corey Collymore following a review of the senior women's team performances and programme.

During Walsh's tenure, which started in October 2020, he oversaw Home and Away Series wins to Pakistan and secured a semifinal spot in the 2022 ICC Women's 50-over Cricket World Cup.

Under Walsh, West Indies have won seven out of 24 T20Is and 11 out of 32 ODIs. In the recent T20 World Cup in South Africa, West Indies failed to qualify for the knockouts after winning just two matches - against Pakistan and Ireland - in the group stage.

"We are very grateful for the contribution of Courtney and his technical team over the past two and a half years and we wish them all the best going forward. CWI remains committed to our international women's programme and will now be focusing on recruiting a new Head Coach and technical support team. An interim technical support team will be put in place during the recruitment period," said CWI Director of Cricket Jimmy Adams in a statement.

CWI has said that it will shortly be starting the process to recruit a new coach for women's team.

