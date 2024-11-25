From cute to nerdy: Sara Ali Khan shares her ‘sare moods’

Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has shared a string of moods she has which included her being cute, nerdy and colourful.

Sara took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a photo collage of her. The first was her covering her head with a pink dupatta, the second had the actress flashing a pout at the camera, the third had her wearing glasses and in the last image, the “Atrangi Re” star striking a pose wearing a colourful scarf.

She described it as: “Sara ke Sare Moods”

“Pink and cute, Cuty and lazy, Cute and nerdy, Colourful and chirpy,” she asked her fans to choose one of the looks.

The daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, then shared a video of herself in the pool in a Teenie Weenie lime green bikini, which she captioned as: “Golden Rays wale Days.”

Last week, Sara shared some behind-the-scenes fun from her recent ad-shoot and expressed her happiness in the form of a poem.

Sara shared a video of herself from the pool and sea-side. In the clip, she is seen doing many things from enjoying near the water, to having coffee, making dinner, shooting for the advertisement.

“Smell the sea and feel the sky, Have some coffee eat a fry, Let your soul and spirit fly,” she wrote as the caption.

The actress, who was last seen in the period drama “Ae Watan Mere Watan”, will next be seen in filmmaker Anurag Basu’s next titled “Metro…In Dino”, a spiritual sequel to his previous critically acclaimed hit film “Life in a... Metro,” which was released in 2007.

The film is an anthology of four different heartwarming stories of contemporary couples and stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film draws its title from the popular song "In Dino" from Life in a... Metro.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.