Crystal Palace Women announce Leif Smerud's departure after 10-week tenure

London, May 11 (IANS) Crystal Palace Women have announced that manager Leif Smerud will depart the club after they finished the 2025-25 Women's Super League (WSL) season at the bottom of the table in 12th place.

Despite two well-crafted goals for Palace, a second-half Manchester City revival consigned the Eagles to a 5-2 defeat to end the 24/25 season on Sunday.

Speaking on his departure, Smerud said, “While we didn’t get the outcome we hoped for, I’m proud of the work we’ve done together.

“I’m grateful to Steve Parish and the board for their trust and for the opportunity.”

Smerud was appointed as head coach on March 1 just hours after the club dismissed former boss Laura Kaminski.

The 48-year-old Norwegian has enjoyed domestic and international success coaching at the highest level of both the women’s and men’s games, most recently guiding Norway's men's Under-21s side to only its third-ever U21 European Championship finals in 2023.

A former Norway Under-21 international himself, Smerud began coaching whilst still a top-flight player, including a short spell as assistant coach with Norway Women, with whom he won a bronze medal at the 2009 Women’s Euros.

"Following the conclusion of the 2024/25 Women’s Super League season, Crystal Palace Women can confirm that manager Leif Smerud will depart the club. Crystal Palace Women will provide an update on Leif’s replacement in due course," read the statement by the club.

Palace ended the WSL season with only two wins in 22 games and had 16 losses to their name alongside four draws.

Chairman Steve Parish thanks Leif for his contribution during a challenging period at the club.

“Leif joined us during a challenging period, and we are grateful for his contribution and the professionalism he has shown during his time at the club. We wish him every success in the future," said Parish.

