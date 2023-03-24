Mancherial: Woman Kills Female Friend For Turning Down Marriage Proposal

MANCHERIAL : A woman was arrested by the police after she confessed to killing her female friend for turning down her marriage proposal. The incident took place on Tuesday and the accused has been identified as P. Malleshwari who hailed from the district.

According to the Macherail police, the accused confessed to her crime and told the police that she was upset with her friend Anjali for speaking to other men. She took the victim to a nearby forest area in Ramakrishnapur to discuss their relationship and when the victim refused her marriage proposal, she slit Anjali’s throat and stabbed her following an argument.

She even tried to mislead the investigation by cooking up a story by calling a friend named Srinivas and telling him that the duo attempted to kill themselves with a knife.

Anjali was taken to a hospital for treatment by Srinivas but the doctors declared her dead. A case has been booked against Malleshwari, who sustained minor injuries in the fight following a complaint by Anjali’s mother