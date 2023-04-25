MANCHERIAL: In a horrific incident that was recorded on mobile phones and shared on social media, a man was bludgeoned to death by four members of a family, for allegedly harassing a girl from their family. The murder took place in Indaram village of Jaipur Mandal in Mancherial district of Telangana on Tuesday.

The man was brutally murdered while the whole village was watching and recording the incident on their mobile phones, making attempts to save the man. As per reports, the victim named Muske Mahesh (28) a milkman was coming on a bike when the accused Kankaiah, and his family members intercepted him and attacked him at around 8:30 in the morning. The family members together hit him with a rock repeatedly and slit his throat. The man died on the spot.

It is reported that Mahesh was harassing the girl who was married and staying at her parent’s place. He was said to be sending her obscene messages on her mobile phone and harassing her in the name of love. Unable to bear the harassment she informed her parents and a case was also filed at the Indaram police station. He was counseled and sent back. Despite filing the case Mahesh continued harassing her. Fed with the harassment and taking law into their own hands, the family members including the woman, her parents, and her brother waylaid the man who was coming on his bike and attacked, and brutally murdered him in full public view. The police who got information about the incident rushed to the spot and detained the four accused. The body was sent for post-mortem and a case was registered by the Indaram police who started an investigation into the incident

Further details are awaited…